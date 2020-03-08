Tyrrell Hatton edges clear on tough day at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton is on track for his first PGA Tour win after edging clear at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tyrrell Hatton opened up a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational as players struggled in difficult conditions on Saturday.

The Englishman is on track for his first PGA Tour win, sitting at six under despite his one-over 73.

Hatton is two shots clear of Marc Leishman (72) and Rory McIlroy (73) after a tough third round at Bay Hill.

Having held a share of the overnight lead, Hatton mixed four birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey, but it was enough to sit top of the leaderboard.

Just the third birdie on 18 Saturday. @TyrrellHatton with a clutch finish to Round 3 to enter Sunday with a two-shot lead. pic.twitter.com/jZrzl5i8Wb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2020

Leishman and McIlroy were solid, making 14 and 15 pars respectively during their rounds, and are in contention.

Such were the challenging conditions, Max Homa was the only player to shoot a round under par with his 70, although he is back in a tie for 16th at one over.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout (73), South Korean Im Sung-jae (74), New Zealander Danny Lee (75) and American Harris English (74) are tied for fourth at three under.

Hole-out from behind the tree!@DannyGolf72 is tied for the lead at 5-under after this magic.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/avqT7LiMn9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2020

Sung Kang, who shared the overnight lead with Hatton, battled to a six-over 78 that left him outright eighth at one under.

The South Korean was even through 10 before producing two triple bogeys – at 11 and 18 – including finding the water twice at the former.

The beast that is Bay Hill. With a two-shot lead, Sung Kang hit two shots in the water and triple bogeyed the 11th. He drops to T3 at 4-under. pic.twitter.com/zaav5l74FL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2020

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka carded a nine-over 81 that included eight bogeys and a double as he dropped to a tie for 64th at 10 over.