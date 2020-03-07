Tyrrell Hatton, Sung Kang share Bay Hill lead after Matt Every crumbles

Matt Every went from leader to missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang took advantage.

With Every carding an 11-over-par 83, Hatton and Kang and pounced by moving onto seven under for the tournament at Bay Hill, while world number one Rory McIlroy was two shots off the pace in a tie for fourth.

After an opening seven-under 65, two-time champion Every had four double bogeys on Friday and became the first outright leader to miss the cut at a PGA Tour event since Camilo Vegas at the Honda Classic in 2013.

Every’s display included doubles at the fourth, 10th, 11th and 18th, with a three putt from inside 18 feet at the last compounding his wretched day.

Hatton, who teed off from the 10th, registered a second bogey of the day on the third but responded by sinking an 18-foot putt on the par-five fourth and posting another gain on his penultimate hole.

Kang, meanwhile, picked up strokes on the 12th and 13th before a birdie-par-birdie finish earned him a share of pole position.

McIlroy slipped to three over for the day when he got stuck in the rough on the eighth and carded a double bogey, but he holed a putt from 20 feet on the 17th and signed for a 73.

The four-time major champion is level with Harris English (70) and Im Sung-jae (69) on five under for the tournament.

Marc Leishman (69) and Patrick Reed (70) are one shot further back, while former world number one Jason Day withdrew due to a back injury and Emiliano Grillo was disqualified after an eight-over 80.

Danny Lee produced the best round of the day, sealing a five-under 67 and third position with a wonderful birdie from the rough on 18.