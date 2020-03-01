Tommy Fleetwood edges ahead at Honda Classic

As players struggled in tough conditions at the Honda Classic, Tommy Fleetwood grabbed a one-stroke lead.

Tommy Fleetwood will take a one-stroke lead into the Honda Classic final round as he eyes his first PGA Tour victory.

The Englishman carded a three-under 67 at PGA National on Saturday to get to five under as players struggled in the wind in Florida.

Fleetwood’s round was one of just 11 under par in the third round, with Mackenzie Hughes’ 66 the best.

A five-time winner on the European Tour, Fleetwood is yet to taste victory on the PGA Tour, but holds a one-shot lead over Brendan Steele (71).

Fleetwood was just one under through nine before mixing four birdies with two bogeys on the back nine.

The second-best round on Saturday.@TommyFleetwood1 leads by one at @TheHondaClassic. It’s his first 54-hole lead on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/IgiqFGEXoL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2020

Englishmen Luke Donald (71) and Lee Westwood (71) are tied for third at three under.

The top of the leaderboard remains congested, with Daniel Berger (69), Charl Schwartzel (70) and Im Sung-jae (70) tied for fifth at two under.

The other players under par heading into the final round are Hughes, Rory Sabbatini (69), Mark Hubbard (69), Robby Shelton (70), Russell Henley (70) and J.T. Poston (73), who are tied for eighth.

Grayson Murray, who is at one over, produced one of the moments of the day, celebrating wildly with the fans after a hole-in-one at the 17th.