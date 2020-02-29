Tiger Woods ‘not quite ready’ for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Absent since a poor showing at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods will not return to action at Bay Hill.

Tiger Woods will skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second consecutive year, his agent has confirmed.

Woods, who pulled out shortly shortly before the 2019 tournament with a neck strain, is dealing with a stiff back and will not travel to Bay Hill next week.

The 15-time major champion finished last among those to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational earlier in February and subsequently missed the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“He is not going to play [at Bay Hill],” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN. “Back [is] still stiff and [he is] just not quite ready.”

Woods has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on four occasions, but his focus should now turn to the Players Championship on March 12.