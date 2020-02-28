Tom Lewis, Harris English share Honda Classic lead as Brooks Koepka & Rickie Fowler struggle

Tom Lewis and Harris English – both competing on sponsor exemptions – carded four-under-par 66s in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Thursday.

Englishman Lewis and American golfer English – both competing on sponsor exemptions – carded four-under-par 66s in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Thursday.

Lewis, a two-time European Tour champion seeking his first PGA Tour title, was flawless with an eagle and two birdies at PGA National Golf Club.

English, who has won two PGA Tour trophies but last tasted success in 2013, had an eagle to go with four birdies and two bogeys.

Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood and Brian Stuard are three under heading into the second round of the PGA Tour tournament.

Former world number one Koepka and fellow star Fowler, however, struggled on day one.

Four-time major champion Koepka shot a woeful first-round 74, which included a triple bogey, a double bogey, two bogeys and three birdies.

Koepka is tied for 103rd at four over alongside the likes of Louis Oosthuizen and Erik van Rooyen, and two shots worse off than Justin Rose.

Defending champion Keith Mitchell is a stroke further back, while Fowler ended the round six over the card following seven bogeys and just one birdie.