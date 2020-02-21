Rory McIlroy grabs two-stroke lead in Mexico

Runner-up last year, Rory McIlroy grabbed a first-round lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rory McIlroy opened up a two-stroke lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship to continue his good form on Thursday.

The world number one, who has started 2020 with two top-five finishes, carded a six-under 65 in the opening round at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Starting on the back nine, McIlroy made an eagle at the par-five 11th before holing five birdies, with his only blemish coming with a bogey at the fourth.

McIlroy, runner-up last year, is two shots clear of Americans Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas.

“It was good. All aspects of my game were working pretty well. I drove the ball well, and I took advantage of that,” McIlroy said.

“I think the big thing was I putted well. I didn’t putt so well at Riviera [at the Genesis Invitational] last week. I went back to my old putter, I was trying a new one last week.

“It didn’t quite work out the way I wanted it to, but I was comfortable on the greens today and holed some nice ones coming in.”

To take the solo lead …@McIlroyRory is rolling it at @WGCMexico. pic.twitter.com/HWQm5uIzHE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2020

Watson is a three-time runner-up at the tournament and made five birdies and a bogey during his round, while Thomas finished second in 2018.

Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners and Bryson DeChambeau, who carded three-under 68s in their first rounds, are tied for fourth.

Three-time winner Dustin Johnson endured an awful start by opening with a five-over 76.

The defending champion made a double bogey and four bogeys to go with his birdie as he was left in a tie for 62nd.