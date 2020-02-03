Webb Simpson seals play-off win over Tony Finau at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson had not won a PGA Tour trophy since capturing his fifth piece of silverware via The Players Championship in 2018.
Webb Simpson birdied the first play-off hole to beat Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open and end his title drought.
However, Simpson returned to winning ways after sealing a play-off victory over fellow American Finau in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.
Simpson forced a play-off thanks to his final-round 69, which saw him join overnight leader Finau (70) atop the leaderboard after 72 holes at TPC Scottsdale.
A birdie in a playoff for the victory! @WebbSimpson1 wins @WMPhoenixOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/4l9emf75IH
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2020
In the play-off, Finau could only manage par at the 18th as Simpson rolled in a birdie for the victory in the Phoenix sun.
Former world number one Justin Thomas (65), two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (66) and Nate Lashley (68) finished tied for third, three shots behind Simpson and Finau.
A birdie while wearing the Kobe jersey.
What a moment for @JustinThomas34.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QKvHtk1Ij4
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2020
Fowler carded a two-under-par 69 to be level alongside Kevin Tway (70) and J.T. Poston (68).
@JT_ThePostman was THIS close to an ace on No. 16. pic.twitter.com/cEQHX921JQ
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2020