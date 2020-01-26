Tiger Woods on the charge as he closes in on leaders at Torrey Pines

As he seeks PGA Tour history, Tiger Woods made an impressive start to his third round to gain four shots on the leaders.

Tiger Woods was on the charge on day three at the Farmers Insurance Open, racing through the front nine with a four-under par 32.

The Masters champion had closed to within two shots of overnight leader Ryan Palmer by the midway point of his third round on Saturday.

After fog delayed the start of the action at Torrey Pines by two hours, Woods bounced back from his four-putt double bogey from round two as he holed from over 15 feet to start with a birdie this time around.

Seven-time champion Woods picked up another shot at three and then chipped in at the fourth to save par and maintain his early momentum.

Started the day 6 back.

Makes the turn 2 back.@TigerWoods is making a run on moving day. pic.twitter.com/EckrnJhQ1S — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2020

A missed chance followed on the fifth but he birdied the sixth with another 15-footer and then followed two pars with a superb approach shot on the par-five ninth to set up the easiest of birdies.

Victory for Woods this week would see him break the all-time record for the most PGA Tour victories.

Palmer started with three consecutive pars to lead Jon Rahm, Matthew NeSmith and J.B. Holmes by one stroke, with Woods in a share of fifth position with Sebastian Cappelen.