Tiger Woods not thinking about bettering Snead haul at Torrey Pines

The legendary Tiger Woods says he is merely happy to be in a position to add to his list of honours rather than contemplate making history.

Tiger Woods says he does not give any thought to winning a record 83rd PGA Tour title as he prepares to tee off for the first time this year in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods matched Sam Snead’s haul of 82 titles by winning the Zozo Championship last October.

All eyes will be on the 15-time major champion when he starts his bid to better that tally at Torrey Pines on Thursday, but Woods says the prospect of making history has not been playing on his mind.

“That number, just trying to get to 83, I really don’t think about it,” Woods told the media on Tuesday.

“Because I still have to think about all the things I need to do to win the golf tournament. There’s so many different shots I have to play. Strategy, thinking my way around the golf course. I’m more consumed in that.”

Seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion @TigerWoods speaks with the media at Torrey Pines. https://t.co/5GNjsaoDqg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2020

The legendary American ended an 11-year major drought at the Masters last year and says he is merely happy to be in a position to challenge for further honours rather than being driven to hunt down Jack Nicklaus’s record total of 18.

“Even to get to the number I’m at right now, 15, is a lot,” the 44-year-old added.

“Not too many guys who are around have seen that kind of number before. It’s just going to take time. It took Jack about 26 years to get to his number, it’s taken me 20-odd years to get to my mine.

“It just takes time to accumulate wins. There were a number of years where I didn’t play so there were some missed opportunities. But I’m playing again now so these are blessed opportunities and I didn’t think I’d have these.”

Woods has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times, most recently in 2013.