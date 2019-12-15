USA complete incredible comeback to win Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods and the United States celebrated yet another Presidents Cup triumph after rallying past the Internationals.

The United States claimed their eighth consecutive Presidents Cup after becoming the first team to win the tournament when trailing at the start of the final day.

Team USA was down two points entering singles play on Sunday. Woods’ squad remained focused and erased that deficit quickly and ended the day with a victory over the international team to hold the Presidents Cup for the eight times in a row.

President Donald Trump congratulates the U.S. Team for the victory