Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods’s record in numbers

We look at some of the numbers behind Tiger Woods’ record-breaking win at the Presidents Cup.
Tiger Woods made more history by breaking a record at the Presidents Cup on Sunday.
The 15-time major champion surpassed Phil Mickelson for most match wins in the tournament’s history with his 27th.
Woods proved too good for Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as the United States neared a comeback win over the Internationals.
We take a look at some of his numbers at the Presidents Cup.
Most #PresidentsCup Match Wins All Time
1. @TigerWoods – 27
2. @PhilMickelson – 26
3. @TheBig_Easy – 20 pic.twitter.com/y8Pp4bwiLn
— Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) December 15, 2019
27 – Woods has 27 match wins, surpassing Mickelson’s mark of 26.
12 – Of his wins, 12 have come in the foursomes format, with eight in the four-ball and seven in the singles.
7 – His seven singles wins is also a record.
15 – Woods has suffered 15 defeats in his Presidents Cup career.
2 – He will finish the 2019 Presidents Cup with a 3-0-0 record, marking just the second time he has gone undefeated, having also done so in 2009 when he went 5-0-0.
1998 – Woods’ first Presidents Cup victory came 21 years ago, when he combined with Fred Couples for a 5 and 4 foursomes win over Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.