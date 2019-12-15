Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record

American superstar Tiger Woods has the most wins – 27 – in Presidents Cup history.

Tiger Woods broke the record for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history on Sunday.

United States playing captain Woods outclassed International opponent Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in the deciding singles session for his 27th victory.

American superstar Woods equalled Phil Mickelson’s all-time record in Friday’s foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he has remained perfect this week with three wins.

Woods – a 15-time major winner – has put defending champions the USA on track for an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title.