Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record

American superstar Tiger Woods has the most wins – 27 – in Presidents Cup history.
Tiger Woods broke the record for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history on Sunday.
United States playing captain Woods outclassed International opponent Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in the deciding singles session for his 27th victory.
American superstar Woods equalled Phil Mickelson’s all-time record in Friday’s foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he has remained perfect this week with three wins.
Woods – a 15-time major winner – has put defending champions the USA on track for an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title.
Another birdie for @TigerWoods.
The #USTeam Captain stays at 2 UP. pic.twitter.com/IB0Hl4bOVa
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019