Presidents Cup 2019: USA storming back in foursomes

The United States are on a roll in Saturday afternoon’s foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The United States have recovered from a difficult morning session as the reigning Presidents Cup champions threaten to move within a point of the Internationals.

A strong showing in the four-ball format saw the Internationals take a 9-5 lead over the USA in their pursuit of a first Presidents Cup title since 1998 on Saturday.

No one has trailed after three sessions and won the Presidents Cup, but led by Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, the USA are projected to reduce the deficit to 10-8 in the foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The Internationals almost won three of the four matches in the four-balls, but some late heroics from Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar salvaged half a point for the USA in the session’s final contest.

That moment appears to be a turning point for the USA, who are ahead in three of the four scheduled foursomes in Melbourne.

Playing captain Tiger Woods surprisingly left himself sidelined for the afternoon, having sat out the four-ball, but his team have not missed a beat.

After outclassing Marc Leishman and Li Haotong, Thomas and Fowler are on track for another big victory.

Thomas – boasting a flawless 3-0-0 record this year – and Fowler are 4up through 11 holes against Leishman and Abraham Ancer.

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, brought back into the mix for the foursomes, are 2up after 12 over Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, while Finau and Kuchar are also 2up through nine against Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An.

As for International pair Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae, they are 1up against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele through 10.