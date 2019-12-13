PGA |

Presidents Cup 2019: The USA’s momentum-changing fightback in Melbourne

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas

We take a look at how the United States turned around Friday’s foursomes at the Presidents Cup.

The United States were staring at a huge deficit at the Presidents Cup before a momentum-changing final 90 minutes in Melbourne.

The Internationals led all five foursomes matches not long after 14:00 local time (03:00 GMT) at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Friday.

That would have sent the USA into the weekend trailing 9-1, but instead they rallied and finished the day behind 6.5 – 3.5.

The turnaround could be what Tiger Woods’ team needed in their bid for an eighth straight Presidents Cup title.

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele and Woods/Justin Thomas grabbed wins, while Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland halved a match they trailed for almost the entire day.

We take a look at how the USA’s fightback unfolded.

Cantlay clutch to lift the USA

Cantlay and Schauffele trailed through 14 holes against Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, but they produced the first late rally.

A birdie at the par-five 15th brought the USA level after Schauffele put an approach to within three feet.

But the big moment came at 18, where Cantlay holed a 14-footer for birdie and a key point.

Tiger, Thomas fight back

Woods and Thomas were 1down through 12 in what had been a tight battle with Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An.

Thomas’ approach and Woods’ 10-footer for birdie tied the match before the 2017 US PGA Championship winner stepped up big time on the last.

The world number four sunk a 17-foot birdie putt to get the USA another victory.

Fowler, Woodland respond for a half

Fowler and Woodland had trailed from the opening hole against Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae and were still behind through 16.

However, a birdie at the 17th tied the match as Fowler holed a four-footer after Woodland’s superb approach, denying the Internationals a victory they looked certain to secure all day.

Comments