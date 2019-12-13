Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods equals record

Tiger Woods’ 26th victory at the Presidents Cup was a significant moment in Melbourne on Friday.

Tiger Woods tied the record for most wins at the Presidents Cup as the United States rallied against the Internationals.

American superstar Woods earned his 26th win at the event, equalling Phil Mickelson’s all-time record on Friday.

USA captain Woods moved level after the 15-time major champion and Justin Thomas beat Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An in the foursomes matchup.

Seven-time reigning champions the USA salvaged 2.5 points late in the day to halt the momentum of the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Heading into Saturday’s third session, the USA trail 6.5 – 3.5 in the 13th edition of the Presidents Cup, with the Internationals seeking their first title since 1998.