Presidents Cup 2019: USA team sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Rickie Fowler

Birthday boy Rickie Fowler has a lot to celebrate at the Presidents Cup on Friday.

After sitting out Thursday’s opening session, Fowler has been drafted in for the foursomes format, with the United States trailing the Internationals 4-1.

And ahead of a big day at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Tiger Woods and the USA serenaded Fowler on his 31st birthday.

Fowler – a five-time PGA Tour champion – will team up with Gary Woodland in the day’s fifth and final match against Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae.