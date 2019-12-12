Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods flying USA flag as Internationals lead

Tiger Woods continues to purr on the opening day but the Internationals have the upper hand against the USA.

Tiger Woods showcased his quality but the United States have work to do against the International team at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

All eyes have been on USA captain Woods, who has basked in the limelight in the four-ball format on day one at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Woods birdied his opening two holes and three of five to help put the USA 3up through 14 alongside Justin Thomas against Australian favourite Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

A 15-time major champion, Woods – who has managed five birdies so far – produced a moment for the highlight-reel when he sensationally chipped in for birdie on the fifth hole on Thursday.

However, the USA – seeking an eighth straight Presidents Cup crown – have not had it all their own way against Ernie Els’ Internationals.

Of the five matches, the Internationals lead three against the USA in overcast conditions.

Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer are 3up over stars Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland through nine holes.

With a strong South African presence around the course, Oosthuizen’s three birdies have helped set the pace in the fifth match.

Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun and Hideki Matsuyama/C.T. Pan are 2up for the Internationals, who have not won the Presidents Cup since it was held in Melbourne in 1998.

Former world number one Scott – buoyed by strong local support – and An have enjoyed success against Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, never trailing the American duo.

Putting on a show for his home country. @AdamScott‘s pair goes 2 UP after his birdie on 9. pic.twitter.com/qOOvGUkESX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 12, 2019

The same goes with Matsuyama and Pan, who are also 2up against 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

Meanwhile, the Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay versus Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae match is tied after 12 holes.