Presidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson cheers on USA in onesie

Not in Melbourne for the 13th Presidents Cup, American golfer Phil Mickelson is watching the USA from afar.

Phil Mickelson has a case of ‘FOMO’ as the Presidents Cup got underway at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

For the first time since 1993, American golfer Mickelson is not playing the Presidents Cup or the Ryder Cup.

A poor run of form resulted in the five-time major champion missing out on a captain’s pick from Tiger Woods for the 13th Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

Despite not making the trip Down Under, Mickelson is fully behind the United States – who are eyeing an eighth successive crown – against Ernie Els’ International team.

Wearing a full USA onesie is proof of that…