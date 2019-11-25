Tyler Duncan beats Simpson in play-off to win RSM Classic

Tyler Duncan, 30, celebrated his first career win thanks to a birdie on the second extra hole against Webb Simpson on Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Duncan celebrated his first career win thanks to a birdie on the second extra hole against Webb Simpson on Sunday.

A play-off was needed after Duncan and Simpson finished level at 19 under through 72 holes in Georgia.

Duncan had finished with a flurry by birdieing three of his final four holes, including his remaining two at Sea Island, for a five-under-par 65.

A week to remember. @TDuncGolf comes up clutch on the second playoff hole to win @TheRSMClassic. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/KGYWcua2Hq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 24, 2019

Fellow American and former U.S. Open winner Simpson, meanwhile, carded a final-round 67 on the Seaside Course.

A play-off ensued, and the pair parred the opening hole before Duncan birdied the par-four 18th the second time through.

“Just so happy to be here playing. To come out here and win, it’s just unbelievable,” Duncan said afterwards.

Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz ended the tournament a stroke adrift following his two-under-par 68.

Brendon Todd’s hat-trick bid faltered as he finished outright fourth at 16 under after a forgettable two-over-par 72.

Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 had anyone won three straight starts on the PGA Tour, while not since Tiger Woods in 2006 had anyone claimed three successive tournaments on the Tour schedule.

Todd – coming off wins at the inaugural Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic – was unable to secure his third consecutive victory, despite starting the day with a two-shot lead.