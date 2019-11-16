Danny Lee fires 62 to lead Mayakoba Golf Classic

Runner-up last year, Danny Lee made a fine start to the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Danny Lee fired a nine-under 62 to grab a first-round lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Friday.

The PGA Tour event finally got underway in Playa del Carmen after heavy rain led to Thursday’s scheduled play being washed out.

Lee, last year’s runner-up, pushed into a one-stroke lead after mixing eight birdies with an eagle and a bogey.

The New Zealander holds a lead over American duo Brendon Todd and Adam Long, who opened with fine eight-under 63s.

The hot start to the season continues for @DannyGolf72. He sits in the lead @MayakobaGolf at -9 following his best round since 2015.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/2MT2BvsRMC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2019

Vaughn Taylor, Mark Hubbard, Zach Johnson and Chris Baker are a shot further back after the opening round.

Defending champion Matt Kuchar, who held off Lee by a shot last year, carded a two-under 69 to be tied for 44th.

Due to the rain, the third and fourth rounds will begin on Sunday, while the event will finish on Monday if required.