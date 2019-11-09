‘Special’ to play alongside Tiger Woods, says Patrick Reed

Tiger Woods is the first Presidents Cup captain to use a wildcard pick on himself and fellow selection Patrick Reed loved the move.

Patrick Reed says it is “going to be special” to play alongside captain Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup after the reigning Masters champion picked himself for the United States team.

Woods will serve as player and captain for USA in Melbourne after revealing his four selections on Thursday.

Along with himself, the 15-time major winner selected Reed, Tony Finau and Gary Woodland as USA seek an eighth consecutive success over the International team when the event begins on December 12.

The picks mean Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are among the big names to miss out, but Reed – who played with Woods at last year’s Ryder Cup – was thrilled to join a team whose automatic qualifiers include the likes of Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

“To have Tiger as your captain, it’s going to be special,” Reed said to Sky Sports of Woods’ decision, which saw him become the first Presidents Cup captain to use a wildcard on himself.

“It’s going to be fun. It wouldn’t be really a team event without having him there, especially with how he’s been playing.

“Winning at Augusta and then going out and playing the way he did to win there in Japan, with the guy playing that well, we’re happy to have him playing.

“I’m going to let captain decide who plays with who and once we get there, decide on the golf course. It’s one of those things that we’re going to pair ourselves up with who we think is the best for the team and the best for the golf course.”

Woods will play in his ninth Presidents Cup, while Reed – who missed out on automatic qualification for the USA team – will appear for a third time.

“It means so much to me,” said Reed, who is tied for 15th midway through a European Tour appearance at the Turkish Airlines Open.

“Representing our country and wearing red, white and blue is something I absolutely love and am so proud of.

“To be able to go out and get a pick, especially from captain Woods, was amazing.

“The big thing is now that I’ve got a pick, is to go out and try to earn points for captain and go bring back the cup.”