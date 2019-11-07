Joaquin Niemann gets Presidents Cup spot as Ernie Els names captain’s picks

International captain Ernie Els named his four picks for next month’s Presidents Cup.

Joaquin Niemann will become the third youngest player to compete at the Presidents Cup after being named as one of four captain’s picks for the International team.

International captain Ernie Els named the 21-year-old Chilean sensation, Jason Day, Im Sung-jae and Adam Hadwin as his picks on Wednesday.

Niemann claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Greenbrier Classic in September and gets a spot at the Presidents Cup, which begins in Melbourne on December 12.

Day and Im, meanwhile, only narrowly missed out on qualifying automatically and were selected by Els.

Canada’s Hadwin is the world number 44 and has five top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year.

The United States have won the past seven editions of the Presidents Cup, with the International team’s only success coming in 1998.

International team: Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Li Haotong, Pan Cheng-tsung, Cameron Smith, Jason Day, Im Sung-jae, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin.