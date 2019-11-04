Phil Mickelson vows ‘I’ll get back’ after record top-50 spell ends

Phil Mickelson reflected on a “good run” in the top 50 stretching back to 1993 and vowed to return after dropping to 51st in the world.

Some of Phil Mickelson’s rivals were not even born the last time he was outside the top 50 in the world rankings.

The American spent almost 26 years among the leading half-century of players before dropping out on Monday.

Mickelson was in the top 50 for 1,353 weeks from November 28, 1993 – the longest streak since the introduction of the official rankings in 1986.

The struggling 49-year-old fell to 51st after finishing in a share of 28th at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Sunday.

Mickelson said following his final round “It was a good run. Unfortunately, the last eight months I played terribly and have fallen out. But I’ll get back in there.”

Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sung-jae Im – all ranked higher than Mickelson – had not come into the world when the five-time major champion first cracked the top 50.