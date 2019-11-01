Scottie Scheffler sweeps to top of Bermuda leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler is taking his first steps on the PGA Tour, and the Texas native made a stunning start to the Bermuda Championship.

Scottie Scheffler surged into the Bermuda Championship lead with a nine-under-par 62 at Port Royal.

Scheffler – a three-time Texas state champion – is playing his fifth event on the PGA Tour and made a flying start at the inaugural tournament on Thursday.

The only blemish in Scheffler’s round, which the 23-year-old began on the back nine, was a bogey at the ninth when he had a 60 in his sights.

Fellow American Wes Roach sat second after an opening-round 63, with Rob Oppenheim, Bo Hoag and Scotland’s Russell Knox tied one shot further back.

Oppenheim was seven under through eight holes, but then parred his way home in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.

“It’s kind of a dream start to come out here and birdie seven of the first eight,” Oppenheim said. “Made a lot of putts. … I didn’t play much different, just the putter was hot one nine and kind of a little cold the last nine.”