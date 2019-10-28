PGA |

Tiger Woods’ 82 PGA Tour wins as he matches Sam Snead’s record haul

Tiger Woods dazzled at the Zozo Championship

We take a look at Tiger Woods’ 82 PGA Tour wins after the American great equalled Sam Snead’s record in Japan on Monday.

Tiger Woods has matched Sam Snead’s record haul of 82 PGA Tour wins.

Woods ended an 11-year wait for his 15th major title by triumphing at Augusta National this year, and he started his 2020 PGA Tour season with yet another title.

Snead’s mark of 82 PGA Tour victories has stood since 1965, but on his return from knee surgery the 15-time major champion moved onto the same total after triumphing by three shots at the Zozo Championship on Monday.

We take a look at Woods’ 82 triumphs to date.

1996 
Las Vegas Invitational
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

1997 
Mercedes Championships
Masters
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
Motorola Western Open

1998 
BellSouth Classic

1999 
Buick Invitational
Memorial Tournament
Motorola Western Open
US PGA Championship
NEC Invitational
National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
Tour Championship
American Express Championship

2000 
Mercedes Championships
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
Bay Hill Invitational
Memorial Tournament
U.S. Open
The Open
US PGA Championship
NEC Invitational
Bell Canadian Open

2001 
Bay Hill Invitational
The Players Championship
Masters
Memorial Tournament
NEC Invitational

2002 
Bay Hill Invitational
Masters
U.S. Open
Buick Open
American Express Championship

2003 
Buick Invitational
Match Play Championship
Bay Hill Invitational
Western Open
American Express Championship

2004 
Match Play Championship

2005 
Buick Invitational
Ford Championship at Doral
Masters
The Open
NEC Invitational
American Express Championship

2006 
Buick Invitational
Ford Championship at Doral
The Open
Buick Invitational
US PGA Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
Deutsche Bank Championship
American Express Championship

2007 
Buick Invitational
CA Championship
Wachovia Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
US PGA Championship
BMW Championship
Tour Championship

2008 
Buick Invitational
Match Play Championship
Arnold Palmer Invitational
U.S. Open

2009 
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Memorial Tournament
AT&T National
Buick Open
Bridgestone Invitational
BMW Championship

2012 
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Memorial Tournament
AT&T National

2013 
Farmers Insurance Open
Cadillac Championship
Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Players Championship
Bridgestone Invitational

2018 
Tour Championship

2019 
Masters
Zozo Championship

