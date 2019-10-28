Tiger Woods claims historic 82nd title with Zozo Championship victory

Tiger Woods closed out an historic victory as he moved level with Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour list.

Tiger Woods secured a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour crown after the 15-time major champion won the Zozo Championship in Japan on Monday.

American superstar Woods sealed an historic three-stroke win to draw level with Sam Snead for the most victories on Tour.

Woods carded a three-under-par 67 to finish 19 under overall, ahead of Hideki Matsuyama (67) at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

The 43-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage in August, having secured a remarkable Masters success in April – his first major title in almost 11 years.

The first to win a PGA TOUR event in Japan. The second to reach 82 wins. @TigerWoods makes history at the @ZOZOCHAMP. pic.twitter.com/gW0yEI5b1g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 28, 2019

Woods made a spectacular return from career-threatening back injuries in 2018 by claiming the season-ending Tour Championship and the former world number one continued his rise back to the top of golf.

He returned to complete his final seven holes on Monday after darkness suspended the deciding round at the rain-delayed inaugural Zozo Championship in Chiba on Sunday.

Woods, who posted rounds of 64, 64, and 66 heading into the final 18 holes, carried a three-stroke lead at the start of the day and he maintained that advantage ahead of Matsuyama.

After playing his first 11 holes in two under, Woods returned to shoot a bogey and a birdie at the 12th and 14th, with another birdie at the last capping the Presidents Cup captain’s position atop the leaderboard.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy (67) earned a share of third place alongside Im Sung-jae (65) at 13 under, two shots ahead of Billy Horschel (70), Corey Conners (70).

Justin Thomas signed off for his third successive round in the 60s – a 65 – to be tied for 16th with the likes of Patrick Reed (68) and Paul Casey (67), with Australian star Jason Day (68) a shot behind.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth’s final-round 71 saw him finish five over and tied for 66th.