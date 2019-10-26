Tiger Woods leads midway through rain-affected Zozo Championship

Rain did not deter Tiger Woods as he opened up a two-shot lead at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, which was closed to the public.

Tiger Woods picked up where he left off in round one to lead a weather-affected Zozo Championship by two shots at the halfway point.

Heavy rain wiped out play in Inzai on Friday with all rounds pushed back a day, but Woods made a second successive six-under 64 to take a two-shot advantage over fellow American Gary Woodland.

The 15-time major champion went out in 33 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club – which was closed to the public on safety grounds – on Saturday after starting with a birdie and picking up another shot at the seventh after a bogey at the second hole.

Woods moved to another level after the turn, with gains at 10, 11 and 13 before finishing with back-to-back birdies to go 12 under after his second round.

Woodland had started the day level with Woods and played a steady round before reeling off three birdies in a row to finish.

Keegan Bradley shot a sublime 63 to move eight under alongside Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama at eight-under.

Corey Conners and Daniel Berger are five shots off the pace with two rounds to play.

The event will conclude on Monday after the second round was postponed due to heavy rain with round three pushed back to Sunday.