Zozo Championship to finish on Monday due to poor weather

Torrential rain in Chiba has led to the course being closed to spectators on Saturday and the tournament will finish on Monday.

The Zozo Championship will conclude on Monday after the second round was postponed due to heavy rain.

Adverse weather conditions in Chiba, Japan prevented joint-leaders Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland from building on impressive starts.

The PGA Tour announced that the second round has been scheduled for 9.30-11.30am local time on Saturday after no play was possible on Friday.

No spectators will be permitted to watch round two at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on safety grounds.

PGA Tour officials also made the decision for the final round to be played a day later than scheduled.

Woods and fellow American Woodland will start the weekend in a share of the lead on six under following opening rounds of 64 on Thursday.