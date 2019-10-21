Tiger Woods feeling fit ahead of Presidents Cup following knee surgery

American star Tiger Woods discussed his recovery from knee surgery ahead of the Zozo Championship, which takes place in Japan.

Tiger Woods said he is feeling good again after knee surgery as the 15-time major champion eyes the Presidents Cup in Australia.

Woods underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage in August, having secured a remarkable Masters success in April – his first major title in almost 11 years.

The 43-year-old, who made a spectacular return from career-threatening back injuries in 2018 by claiming the season-ending Tour Championship, will captain the United States at the Presidents Cup, which starts in Melbourne in December.

It remains to be seen whether Woods, who could choose himself as a captain’s pick to face the International team, will play at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, but the American star is hopeful.

“It [left knee] just kind of deteriorated over the year,” Woods told reporters Monday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, where the Zozo Championship – the first official PGA Tour tournament in Japan – will take place, starting Thursday.

“It’s one of the reasons we were planning on doing it last year. But I screwed up by winning the Tour Championship [in September 2018], and I thought I could keep it rolling.

“It affected the way my back was feeling and my practice schedule. I’ve been down this road. That was my fifth [knee] operation. It’s been nice to have it moving again and not have it catch and lock up. A lot of wear and tear over the year. It’s been stressed out for a very long time, and it was nice having it cleaned up.

“It made me more hopeful that I could do all of the above, play this week, play [the Hero World Challenge] and play Australia. The way I was feeling towards the middle part of the year, it was going to be a tall order to be able to do it all.

“I’m excited about having this end-of-the-year run where I’m feeling fitter and I don’t have the achiness that I’ve been dealing with for the last couple years.”

“I want to be fit and ready for the end of the year,” Woods continued. “[I’ve] Been battling through this year. Nice to get over the hump and start feeling good again and go at it full speed.”