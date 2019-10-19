Danny Lee shoots 68 in round three to take share of lead at CJ Cup

A three-shot swing on the 18th helped Danny Lee earn a share of the lead with Justin Thomas after the third round of the CJ Cup.

Danny Lee moved into a joint lead with Justin Thomas after round three of the CJ Cup in South Korea.

South Korean-born New Zealander Lee was in a tie for second place with first round leader An Byeong-hun at Nine Bridges overnight and enjoyed a remarkable final hole swing on day three to draw level with Thomas.

The American was moving towards an 11th PGA Tour win midway through the round when Lee double-bogeyed hole 10 and local hope An triple-bogeyed at the 11th.

But Thomas bogeyed the last and Lee capitalised with superb eagle on the par-five 18th to complete a three-shot turnaround and cap a round of 68, ending the day with momentum.

An eagle from DOWNTOWN! @DannyGolf72 gets to 15-under and ties THE CJ CUP lead after Justin Thomas’ bogey on the last.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/owY1wAjkus — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 19, 2019

The pair sit at 15 under par with one round remaining, three shots clear of Australian Cameron Smith, with Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark tied for fourth and a shot further from the pace.

Elsewhere, Ian Poulter made two eagles on the back nine to spring into contention at nine under while Viktor Hovland’s tour record streak of 19 consecutive sub-70 scores ended with a two-over 74.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka pulled out of the event with a knee injury on Friday.