Danny Lee shoots 68 in round three to take share of lead at CJ Cup

A three-shot swing on the 18th helped Danny Lee earn a share of the lead with Justin Thomas after the third round of the CJ Cup.
Danny Lee moved into a joint lead with Justin Thomas after round three of the CJ Cup in South Korea.
South Korean-born New Zealander Lee was in a tie for second place with first round leader An Byeong-hun at Nine Bridges overnight and enjoyed a remarkable final hole swing on day three to draw level with Thomas.
The American was moving towards an 11th PGA Tour win midway through the round when Lee double-bogeyed hole 10 and local hope An triple-bogeyed at the 11th.
But Thomas bogeyed the last and Lee capitalised with superb eagle on the par-five 18th to complete a three-shot turnaround and cap a round of 68, ending the day with momentum.
An eagle from DOWNTOWN! @DannyGolf72 gets to 15-under and ties THE CJ CUP lead after Justin Thomas’ bogey on the last.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/owY1wAjkus
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 19, 2019
Elsewhere, Ian Poulter made two eagles on the back nine to spring into contention at nine under while Viktor Hovland’s tour record streak of 19 consecutive sub-70 scores ended with a two-over 74.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka pulled out of the event with a knee injury on Friday.