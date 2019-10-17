Local hope An Byeong-hun surges into CJ Cup lead

Defending champion and world number one Brooks Koepka had a tricky opening to the CJ Cup in South Korea, as An Byeong-hun surged clear.

Local hope An Byeong-hun holds a one-shot lead after round one of the CJ Cup.

The South Korean shot an eight-under 64 on the opening day at Nine Bridges to hold a slender lead over Chilean Joaquin Niemann, with Australian Jason Day one stroke further back.

Americans Charley Hoffman and Charles Howell III are among the chasing pack at five-under, having spent most of the day challenging at the top of the leaderboard.

Defending champion and world number one Brooks Koepka had something of a frustrating round but nailed an eagle on the 18th to finish at three-under.

The opening day belonged to An, though, as he finished with eight birdies – including four on the back nine – to move into the lead.

An 8-under opening round. Native Korean @ByeongHunAn is your solo leader at THE CJ CUP.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/g2gkEqLPxY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2019

Only Niemann bettered An’s run at the back end of Nine Bridges with five birdies, including two on holes 17 and 18.