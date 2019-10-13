Lanto Griffin powers into Houston Open lead with 65

Lanto Griffin climbed 16 positions as the surging American claimed a one-stroke advantage atop the leaderboard on Saturday.

Lanto Griffin catapulted himself into the Houston Open lead with a seven-under-par 65 in round three.

Seeking his maiden PGA Tour title, Griffin had nine birdies and a pair of bogeys to become the man to beat heading into the final round.

A stretch of three consecutive birdies from the third to fifth holes set the tone for Griffin, who dropped a shot at the ninth prior to the turn.

It was a mere blip as Griffin birdied five of his next six holes and six of eight before bogeying the 18th to be 11 under overall in Humble, Texas.

Fellow American Mark Hubbard is within touching distance of Griffin following his 69, while Cameron Tringale (68), Beau Hossler (68) and overnight leader Peter Malnati (73) are a shot further back at nine under.

Malnati was a shot clear heading into the third round, but five bogeys and four birdies saw him drop into a tie for third at the Golf Club of Houston.

Carlos Ortiz (71), Brandon Wu (69), Austin Cook (70), Scott Harrington (72), Sepp Straka (72) and Talor Gooch (72) are eight under.