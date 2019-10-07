European Tour: Dominant Rahm retains Open de Espana title

Jon Rahm claimed a fifth European Tour title in record time as he never looked like letting a commanding lead slip in Madrid.

Jon Rahm retained his Open de Espana title on home soil with a commanding five-stroke victory to take top spot in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Rahm began his final round with a five-shot advantage and finished it with the same cushion after carding a closing 66 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The Ryder Cup star was never in danger of relinquishing his lead after taking command on day three, going out in 32 on Sunday courtesy of an eagle at the fourth and two birdies.

Rahm picked up further shots at the 10th and 14th holes and made just one bogey, finishing well clear on 22 under to remain champion.

The 24-year-old replaces Shane Lowry at the summit in the Race to Dubai standings and is the fastest Spaniard to five European Tour wins, breaking the late Seve Ballesteros’ record.

Rahm’s compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello also shot a 66 to finish on his own in second place on 17 under.

Cabrera Bello was in need of a blistering start to try and put pressure on Rahm but hit the turn in 36 and although he birdied five of the last six holes in a bogey-free round, it was too late to catch his countryman.

World number 1,413 Samuel Del Val secured an impressive third spot in his homeland on 15 under in only his fifth European Tour event.

Jeff Winther finished with a magnificent eight-under 63 to share fourth place with Adri Arnaus and Joachim B. Hansen.