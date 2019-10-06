Na shoots 61 to push clear at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Kevin Na opened up a two-stroke lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Kevin Na continued his impressive showing at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, surging into a two-stroke lead after the third round on Saturday.

The American, the 2011 champion, fired a 10-under 61 to get to 22 under at the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

Na bettered his second-round 62 with another stellar round, which included 10 birdies – five on the front nine and five on the back.

He became the second player to record multiple rounds of 62 or better in two different stroke-play events since 1983, according to the PGA Tour.

From 30 feet. No problem for Kevin Na. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Y1KwarihML — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2019

Na holds a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, who carded a 63 to again be in contention.

Cantlay was runner-up last year and won the tournament in 2017 and the American mixed nine birdies with a bogey during his third round.

Pat Perez jumped into outright third with a nine-under 62 that moved him into 18 under.

Pat Perez eagled the par-5 16th hole in back-to-back rounds this week. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/a5meO3ofQR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2019

Sam Ryder (64) and Lucas Glover (66) are tied for fourth at 17 under, a shot ahead of Webb Simpson (64) and Brian Stuard (67).

Phil Mickelson continued to drop back after shooting a 74 to be at five under, while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (67) is tied for 21st at 12 under.