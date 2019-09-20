Tom Hoge earns lead before weather halts Sanderson Farms Championship

Tom Hoge carded a 64 for a one-stroke lead in Jackson, Mississippi, where severe storms forced play to be suspended on Thursday.

Hoge carded an eight-under-par 64 for a one-stroke lead in Jackson, Mississippi, where severe storms forced play to be suspended on Thursday.

The opening round will resume at 0700 (local time) on Friday, with Hoge ahead of Robert Streb, Cameron Percy and Seamus Power.

Hoge – still eyeing his first PGA Tour victory – finished his round and enjoyed a flawless day, holing eight birdies to top the leaderboard.

Nice to come out as hot as the weather @sanderson_champ pic.twitter.com/bwq49OFKnO — Tom Hoge (@HogeGolf) September 19, 2019

Fellow American Streb was also bogey-free as he ended the round level alongside Australia’s Percy and Irishman Power, who dropped shots throughout their 18.

Zac Blair is three shots off the pace following his 67, with Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Mark Anderson, An Byeong-hun (through 11) and J.T. Poston (through eight) also five under.

Defending champion Cameron Champ opened his bid for back-to-back titles by going one under through eight holes.