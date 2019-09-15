Joaquin Niemann grabs two-stroke lead at Greenbrier Classic

Former top-ranked amateur Joaquin Niemann is closing in on his first PGA Tour win at the Greenbrier Classic.
Joaquin Niemann edged into a two-stroke lead at the Greenbrier Classic after shooting a two-under 68 in the third round on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Chilean continued his fine showing in West Virginia, moving into 15 under and into the outright lead heading into the final round.
Niemann, a former top-ranked amateur, mixed three birdies with one bogey on a day when play was suspended for just under an hour due to dangerous weather.
His bogey at the par-four 11th was his first of the week, but he leads Richy Werenski (65), Nate Lashley (65) and Robby Shelton (70).
Lashley endured a rollercoaster round, making a flying start with five birdies on his first eight holes before a mixed back nine that included an eagle, a birdie and three bogeys.
Patrick Rodgers (66), Tom Hoge (67) and Im Sung-jae (67) are tied for ninth at 10 under.