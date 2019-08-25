Tour Championship: Koepka hits the front in race for FedEx Cup glory

There was the ominous presence of Brooks Koepka at the top of the leaderboard of the Tour Championship after the third round.

Brooks Koepka holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship as the FedEx Cup gears up for a thrilling finale.

The lightning that struck East Lake Golf Course in DeKalb County, Georgia a day earlier meant the end of third round had to be completed on Sunday.

World number one Koepka heads the pack after a two-under 68 left him at -15 for the tournament, with the final round to begin later in the day.

Koepka made three gains on the way home, including a birdie at the last, to hit the front in the race for the lucrative FedEx Cup.

There was plenty of company for Koepka, though, with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy just one stroke back.

Schauffele made the first professional hole-in-one of his career at the par-three ninth as part of a three-under 67, while McIlroy’s 68 means the Northern Irishman is well in contention.

Justin Thomas was leading when the weather halted play on Saturday, but the American was four shots back after signing for a 71.

He was in a tie for fourth with Paul Casey, while the likes of Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama at six under surely have too much work to do.