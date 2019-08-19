TOUR Championship: Woods fails to qualify for the PGA Tour’s season-ending event

Issues with his short game scuppered Tiger Woods’ hopes of qualifying for the season-ending event on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods will have to make do with watching the Tour Championship on television after he failed to qualify for the PGA Tour’s season-ending event.

Woods needed to finish 11th or better at the BMW Championship to make sure he would be inside the top 30 in the FedExCup points table, guaranteeing a place in the field for next week’s finale.

However, successive one-under rounds left him with too much work to do over the weekend, meaning he will not be able to defend his title at East Lake.

The 15-time major winner ended a five-year wait for a tournament win at last year’s Tour Championship having at one stage slipped to as low as 1,199 in the world rankings.

“Last year culminated in a pretty special moment for me and would’ve been nice to go back there, but I’ll be watching the guys on TV,” Woods said after his final round at Medinah, a course where he has twice won majors.

Woods had given himself hope of keeping his 2019 season alive with a 67 in the third round, only to finish up on in a tie for 37th on six under after signing for a score of 72 on Sunday.

“It was a little bit frustrating that I didn’t have the short game I needed to make a run,” he said. “I made too many bogeys around the greens.

“I had it two under par early and was giving myself at least an outside chance of getting to my number. I felt like if I shot six under then I might have moved on.”

Despite having to watch the Tour Championship from afar, Woods was able to reflect positively on a year that saw him win the Masters at Augusta.

“[It was] very special to win my 15th major and get my fifth jacket,” he told the PGA Tour. “The rest of the tournaments I didn’t really play as well as I wanted to, but at the end of the day, I’m the one with the green jacket.”