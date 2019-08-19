FedEx Cup: Justin Thomas takes two-stroke lead into the Tour Championship at East Lake

With the format changed for the Tour Championship, Justin Thomas will take a lead into the deciding FedEx Cup event.

Justin Thomas will take a two-stroke lead into the Tour Championship at East Lake after the format change for the season-ending tournament.

Thomas claimed a three-shot win at the BMW Championship on Sunday, moving top of the FedEx Cup standings.

Instead of a points reset for the Tour Championship, players will start on different scores – with Thomas top of the leaderboard before the event begins on Thursday.

Here is what the leaderboard looks like after the BMW Championship, featuring all 30 players who qualified.

-10: Justin Thomas

-8: Patrick Cantlay

-7: Brooks Koepka

-6: Patrick Reed

-5: Rory McIlroy

-4: Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer-3: Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama-2: Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner-1: Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Im Sung-jae, Chez ReavieE: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak