Northern Trust Open: DeChambeau wants to be ‘part of the solution’ to slow play

Bryson DeChambeau insists he is trying to improve the pace of his play and is determined to be “part of the solution” after criticism at the Northern Trust.

Numerous clips shared on social media last week showed DeChambeau taking several minutes to line up shots in New Jersey, with playing partners Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood apparently disinterested.

The video footage prompted outrage from many fans and fellow professionals, with Eddie Pepperell calling DeChambeau a “single-minded twit” – comments he would later apologise for.

DeChambeau initially stated such criticism was unfair and suggested the caddies were largely to blame for the pace of the game.

But the 25-year-old was more apologetic as he posted on Instagram and insisted: “I will do my very best to improve my pace.

“Slow play affects the quality of the game for both players and our fans and I’ve always had the utmost respect for my playing partners, including JT and Tommy,” he wrote.

“I’m constantly trying to improve and I will do my very best to improve my pace. Golf is my passion and livelihood. It’s my responsibility to help improve the game to be more enjoyable for all.

“Pace of play has been an issue for golf at all levels for a long time, and I’m committed to being a part of the solution, not the problem.

“I want to be a good representative of the game and the @PGATour and I looking forward to working with the TOUR and fellow players to find a solution to slow play.”

Following last week’s tournament, the PGA Tour confirmed it would review its pace-of-play guidelines.