Eddie Pepperell apologised to Bryson DeChambeau for calling a ‘single minded twit’

Englishman Eddie Pepperell admitted his derogatory remark towards Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter was “unnecessary”.

Eddie Pepperell has apologised for calling Bryson DeChambeau a “single minded twit” on social media after the American was criticised over his slow play at the Northern Trust.

DeChambeau took over two minutes to play both a 70-yard pitch and a putt from inside 10 feet, which he missed, during his second round at Liberty National in New Jersey on Friday.

Pepperell was among the professionals to criticise the world number eight, who kept playing partners Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas waiting as he lined up his putt.

The Englishman tweeted: “Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others.”

DeChambeau defended his approach in response to the backlash, stating he has been unfairly targeted.

The PGA Tour confirmed they will review their policy on the pace of play but Pepperell has admitted he crossed the line.

He tweeted on Monday: “Seems my comment regarding Bryson’s slow play has garnered plenty of attention and I just want to sincerely apologise to Bryson for being personal and referring to him as a ‘twit’. That was unnecessary and something I shouldn’t have said.”