Northern Trust Open: PGA to review pace-of-play policy following criticism of DeChambeau

After Bryson DeChambeau took over two minutes to play both a 70-yard pitch and a simple putt, the PGA Tour will review the slow-pace policy.

The PGA Tour has confirmed they will review their policy on the pace of play following criticism of Bryson DeChambeau at The Northern Trust.

DeChambeau was roundly criticised by fans and players alike for taking more than two minutes to play both a 70-yard pitch and a putt from inside 10 feet, which he missed.

Clips were shared on social media emphasising the American’s slow play at Liberty National in New Jersey, with Ian Poulter, Rich Beem and Eddie Pepperell joining fans in denouncing DeChambeau’s speed.

Justin Thomas – one of DeChambeau’s playing partners on Friday – said after the round: “The slow people know who they are, and they just need to play faster.”

Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

The PGA Tour has now responded, confirming they are to review their guidelines.

Their current pace-of-play policy only addresses players whose groups have fallen out of position, but the PGA Tour will now assess whether to expand the regulations to encompass players whose groups are in position.

“We know that the individual habits of players when they are preparing to hit a shot can quickly become a focal point in today’s world, and our players and fans are very passionate about this issue,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s chief of operations.

“We have leveraged our ShotLink technology to provide every player with a pace-of-play report that they can access which breaks down the varying parts of their game and gives feedback on the amount of time on average that the player takes to hit a particular shot.

“We are currently in the process of reviewing this aspect of pace of play and asking ourselves is there a better way to do it?

“We think technology definitely plays a key role in all of this and we are thinking about new and innovative ways to use it to address these situations.”

When asked about his slow play, DeChambeau claimed it was down to caddies and other players, adding he felt attacked by the responses on social media.

“A lot of it [slow play] is [down to] the caddies. A lot of it is the other players,” DeChambeau said. “They don’t care about walking fast. I play a different way out there.

“I take my 40 seconds that’s allotted, sometimes over, absolutely. Totally agree. It’s maybe five per cent of the time.

“But I’ll tell you that it’s really kind of unfortunate the way it’s perceived because there’s a lot of other guys that take a lot of time. They don’t talk about this matter and for me, personally, it is an attack and it is something that is not me whatsoever.”