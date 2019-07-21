Sunday tee times brought forward due to adverse weather threat at Portrush

With heavy rain expected at Royal Portrush on the final day, tee times for round four of The Open have been changed.

Sunday’s tee times for the final round of The Open Championship have been brought forward due to concerns over adverse weather conditions.

The clear skies and light winds that greeted fans at Royal Portrush on Saturday are forecast to be replaced by heavy rains throughout most of the final day.

To avoid the threat of delays, tee times are scheduled to begin earlier in the morning with the opening group of the day now due to go off at 7.32am local time.

The leaders involved in the final round of the day will now begin at 1.47pm.