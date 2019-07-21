Portrush ‘will grow teeth’ for Open finale, says Willett

The forecast for Sunday at Royal Portrush looks bleak and Danny Willett is bracing himself for wind and rain on the final day of The Open.

Danny Willett carded a 65 to surge into Open Championship contention and then warned Royal Portrush will “grow some teeth again” for Sunday’s final round.

The 2016 Masters champion has worked wonders to put himself in the mix after an opening-round 74 and on Saturday he carded his best score at a major to go seven under for the tournament.

That put him within striking distance of a leading pack that includes Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and J.B. Holmes – none of whom have won a major.

But while there were favourable conditions for the third round, the closing 18 holes are set be played amid wind and rain in Northern Ireland.

Asked how he will deal with the inclement weather, the Englishman replied: “No idea!

“It could be windy and rainy, it could be just windy, it could be just rainy. We don’t know until we get up in the afternoon.

“The weather looks pretty poor from about 9am onwards. Then this place will grow some teeth again.

“You’ve seen it fluctuate through different winds. Winds being stronger, guys find certain holes really difficult, a little bit of rain comes in.

“If it is what it is forecast [on Sunday], 10 to 15-mile-an-hour winds and raining, this place will be a completely different kettle of fish.”