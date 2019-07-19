Hatton joins Holmes at top of Open leaderboard

Back-to-back birdies saw Tyrrell Hatton join overnight leader J.B. Holmes at the top of the Open Championship leaderboard.

Tyrell Hatton made back-to-back birdies at Royal Portrush to join J.B. Holmes at the top of the Open Championship leaderboard.

After a run of four pars to start his second round, Hatton picked up shots at the fifth and sixth to improve to five under for the tournament.

That saw him move into a tie with overnight leader Holmes, who began his round with a par having dropped a shot at the first on Thursday before recovering to fire 66.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka was one shot behind his American compatriot after a birdie at the second but he bogeyed the fourth and moved back to three under for the tournament, two strokes adrift of Holmes and Hatton.