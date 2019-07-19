Holmes: I executed Open game plan to perfection

On a day when some of the sport’s biggest names struggled, J.B. Holmes carded a fine 66 at Royal Portrush.
J.B. Holmes was delighted to execute his game plan to perfection to take a first-round lead at The Open.
The American, who finished third at the tournament in 2016, carded a 66 to sit one shot clear of Shane Lowry and a vast chasing pack a further stroke back
A birdie at the last was the icing on the cake for the 37-year-old, who felt all parts of his game were firing at Royal Portrush on Thursday.
“I hit it great. I didn’t miss too many shots. When I did I missed them in the right spot,” he said after a five-under round in which his only blemish came at the first.
“I putted well. Stuck to our game plan and just executed about as perfectly as I could do it.”
There were times when the Dunluce track played like a typical links course, with the winds picking up and the rain lashing down, but Holmes enjoyed the challenge.
A bogey on the 1st but it was red from then on for @JBHolmesgolf. He finishes with a 66 and is the clubhouse leader #TheOpen #NTTDATAWall
Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/kyOZyicmCL
— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2019
“Try to hit it to the fat of the green, the middle of the green and hopefully make some putts.
“It’s a lot different than we play in the States, you’re firing at flags and everything else. Here you’re trying to get it in the right spot on the green and make a putt.”
His low-scoring exploits stand in stark contrast to a couple of the pre-tournament favourites, with home hope Rory McIlroy signing for a 79, while Tiger Woods only managed one better than the Northern Irishman.