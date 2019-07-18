David Duval cards THIRTEEN on one hole at The Open

It is the stuff of nightmares for any golfer, a single-hole score of 13 that destroys an entire round, and it happened to David Duval.

David Duval suffered a remarkable meltdown at Royal Portrush on Thursday as he took 13 shots on one hole during the first round of The Open Championship.

The 2001 Champion Golfer of the Year had started his day with back-to-back birdies, but things soon went awry in a comedy of errors that included the American hitting the wrong ball.

He shot an eight at the par-four fifth, having needed three tee shots, and somehow managed to fare even worse on the seventh hole.

Duval took two provisionals off the tee and then laboured under the assumption he was playing his third ball before it became apparent it was his second provisional.

After heading back to the tee, Duval found the rough again, duffed a chip and then shambled ever closer to the cup before registering a 13.

At one stage it looked to have been even worse, with a 15 showing on the official scoreboards before that eye-watering tally was revised downwards.

Duval was far from the only man to struggle on the Dunluce links, with pre-tournament favourite and home hope Rory McIlroy carding a quadruple-bogey eight on the first hole.

Golf is hard!