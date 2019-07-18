Lucky for some? Open hole-in-one for Grillo at 13

For the first time in three years there was a hole-in-one at the Open Championship as Emiliano Grillo aced the 194-yard par-three 13th.

Emiliano Grillo proved 13 is not unlucky for everyone as the Argentinian produced the first Open Championship hole-in-one for three years.

The Argentinian took a 9-iron off the tee at the par-three 13th and the ball landed on the green before rolling in to the cup to huge cheers from the crowd on the first day at Royal Portrush.

After taking the acclaim from his playing partners Sung Kang and Thomas Thurloway and their caddies, Grillo, who returned to level par for his first round with the ace, collected his ball and launched it into the crowd.

Grillo’s hole-in-one was the first at an Open Championship since Louis Oosthuizen managed the feat at Royal Troon in 2016.