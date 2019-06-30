Nate Lashley is closing in on his first PGA Tour win after opening up a six-shot lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Nate Lashley fired a nine-under 63 in the third round to surge clear at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.

Lashley, 36, is just a round away from securing his first PGA Tour win after opening up a six-stroke lead at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

The American became the first player to post 23 under through 54 holes of a PGA Tour event since Jason Dufner in 2016 at the Desert Classic.

Lashley made four birdies on his first seven holes and another five on the back nine for his second 63 of the tournament.

J.T. Poston moved into second place at 17 under, Cameron Tringale holds third a shot further back and Patrick Reed used his putter to jump into fourth at 15 under.

Reed matched Lashley’s nine birdies, but his scorecard was stained with two bogeys on the front nine. He matched Tringale’s third-round score of seven-under 65.

There is a four-way tie for fifth place at 14 under, while Hideki Matsuyama and Charles Howell III are included in the sizable tie for ninth place a shot further back.