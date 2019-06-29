Johnson misses first cut since 2018 Open Championship, Lashley leads

After making 23 straight cuts, Dustin Johnson failed to do so at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Dustin Johnson missed a cut for the first time since last year’s Open Championship, failing to make the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Johnson shot a one-under 71 in the second round at the Detroit Golf Club on Friday to get to two under, missing the cut by three strokes.

The world number two had made 23 straight cuts, including three wins through that period.

Johnson continually dropped shots in the second round. He made six birdies, but that came with five bogeys.

“It just seemed like every time I hit a bad shot, it was in the wrong spot and made bogey,” Johnson told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. “Just made way too many bogeys.”

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland also got to two under and missed the cut alongside Johnson.

Nate Lashley retained his lead after firing a five-under 67 to get to 14 under, holding a one-shot lead.

He is followed by Cameron Champ, who shot a seven-under 65 to move to 13 under.

Charles Howell III is in solo third place at 12 under and Ryan Armour and J.T. Poston sit in a tie for fourth at 11 under.

There was some good news for Smylie Kaufman, who is back in a tie for 58th but made his first cut since January 2018.

Kaufman had missed 20 cuts and withdrawn from one event since last reaching the weekend at a tournament.